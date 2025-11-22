Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH Boosts Stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF accounts for 7.2% of Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH owned about 0.33% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UITB. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 73.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

UITB stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $47.97.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

