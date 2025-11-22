New World Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

New World Advisors LLC lessened its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,231,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,425,000 after buying an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Shopify by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 423,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,827,000 after acquiring an additional 267,271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 9.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,185,000 after acquiring an additional 35,113 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,049,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,461,000 after acquiring an additional 605,283 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 32.6% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.89.

Shopify stock opened at $147.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of 109.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.73. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $182.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.64.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

