Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.0%

VIG opened at $215.26 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $220.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.57. The firm has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

