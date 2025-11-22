Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 123,678 Alkermes plc $ALKS

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alkermes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1,071.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 54.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Alkermes had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $394.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,701.20. This trade represents a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alkermes from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.69.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

