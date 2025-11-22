Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,098 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,290,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,097 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $992,231,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,758,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,628 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,131,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after acquiring an additional 338,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 378,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EZU opened at $60.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

