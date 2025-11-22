Cowa LLC Cuts Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Cowa LLC lowered its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 104.8% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,319,101.85. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.09%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.