Cowa LLC Cuts Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Cowa LLC lowered its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 104.8% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Williams Companies
In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,319,101.85. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Williams Companies Stock Performance
Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.09%.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
