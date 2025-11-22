iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Acquired by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $1,844,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock opened at $237.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $240.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.35.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

