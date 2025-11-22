Camden National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,139 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.8% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $5,045,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 66.6% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First American Bank now owns 138,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,286,121.80. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $151.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $152.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

