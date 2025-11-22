Magnetar Financial LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,156 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 772,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,195,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,296,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Ecolab by 11.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,645,000 after buying an additional 22,862 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $5,676,256.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,989,868.04. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ecolab from $303.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.14.

NYSE ECL opened at $267.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $221.62 and a one year high of $286.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

