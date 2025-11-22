Rhumbline Advisers Sells 46,330 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,330 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of International Business Machines worth $482,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $297.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $214.50 and a 1 year high of $324.90.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.08.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

