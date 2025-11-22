Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Trane Technologies worth $196,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $863,000. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.5% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE TT opened at $410.64 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.53. The stock has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TT. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.