Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,161 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of BlackRock worth $263,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $16,026,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,165.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,302.53.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,013.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,117.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,077.23. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The firm has a market cap of $157.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

