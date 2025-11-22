eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,122,134 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $381,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in eBay by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,689,267 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $791,714,000 after purchasing an additional 510,629 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,085,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $674,061,000 after buying an additional 478,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of eBay by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,441,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $571,736,000 after buying an additional 627,823 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $481,525,000 after buying an additional 300,216 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,157,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $417,021,000 after acquiring an additional 322,910 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,521.44. This trade represents a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $82,532.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,330.72. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 64,323 shares of company stock worth $5,444,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. President Capital raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. JMP Securities raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on eBay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

