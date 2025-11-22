Seeds Investor LLC Sells 655 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Seeds Investor LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $587.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $537.07 and its 200 day moving average is $473.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total value of $9,809,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,247,057.48. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total value of $5,844,814.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,564.90. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock worth $23,947,352. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

