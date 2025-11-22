Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total transaction of $560,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,218,964. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $1,000,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,693.55. The trade was a 30.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 21,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SFM. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM opened at $81.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average of $137.71. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

