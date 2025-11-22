Rhumbline Advisers Has $540.69 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,966,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,163 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Palantir Technologies worth $540,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,572,395.93. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 150,651 shares of company stock worth $23,892,804 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $154.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.34 and its 200-day moving average is $157.85. The company has a market cap of $369.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.70, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

