Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Buys 923 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 241,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 2.1%

AIRR opened at $92.97 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $101.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

