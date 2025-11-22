Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,302 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $257,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,727,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,105,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,182 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $532,360,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,257,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,295,000 after purchasing an additional 514,399 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,897,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,985,759,000 after purchasing an additional 498,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $172,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE TMO opened at $587.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total transaction of $622,379.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,558.62. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total transaction of $2,756,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,981.60. The trade was a 16.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $23,947,352. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.