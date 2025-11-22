AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $399,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,608,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in AutoZone by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Telligent Fund LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research cut AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,547.56.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This trade represents a 69.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares in the company, valued at $221,148.40. This trade represents a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,895.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,076.44 and a 52-week high of $4,388.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,966.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,892.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $51.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

