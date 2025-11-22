Legal & General Group Plc Has $433.48 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,669,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,158 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $433,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.0%

Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.82%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

