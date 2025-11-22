MAI Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DLR stock opened at $157.14 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Read Our Latest Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.