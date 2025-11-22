Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $170.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.13. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $207.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

