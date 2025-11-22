Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 1,666 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,787.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,651.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,655.02. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,300.00 and a 52-week high of $2,400.00.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,787,175. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $32,252,997 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 target price on Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,118.50.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

