Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $551,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,269,000 after acquiring an additional 48,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $3,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,557.19. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

TRGP stock opened at $170.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. Targa Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.14 and a twelve month high of $218.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

