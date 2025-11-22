Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 59,025 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 59,025 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 59,659 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

