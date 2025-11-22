67,942 Shares in Welltower Inc. $WELL Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $762,204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Welltower by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,562 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 55.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,013,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 65.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,648,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,507 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $199.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.17. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $201.42.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.73.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

