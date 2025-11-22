Legal & General Group Plc Sells 21,074 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,138,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,074 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.50% of DoorDash worth $527,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Night Squared LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $2,780,000. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in DoorDash by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 821,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,125,000 after buying an additional 333,369 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $7,200,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $29,261,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $272.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $315.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.62.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total value of $7,331,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total value of $346,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,336,312.44. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 499,707 shares of company stock valued at $127,140,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock opened at $189.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

