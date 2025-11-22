Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 44,013 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 284.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 23.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 86.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Vistra by 6.4% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 131,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.36.

Vistra Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE VST opened at $168.28 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,137,265.25. This trade represents a 21.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $9,456,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,772,476. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 860,120 shares of company stock worth $171,817,820 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.