Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,395,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 938,007 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $729,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Target by 3.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $87.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average of $95.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 55.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $88.00 price objective on Target in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.97.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

