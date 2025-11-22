Legal & General Group Plc Has $411.21 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,209,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,959 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $411,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna set a $235.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.93.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $197.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.04 and a twelve month high of $211.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.44 and a 200-day moving average of $182.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

