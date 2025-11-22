Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,920 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,356,000 after purchasing an additional 196,489 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 821,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 128,813 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 204,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 64,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,794,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 target price on Annaly Capital Management and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.6%

NLY stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.63%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.