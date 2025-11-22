Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 3,985 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,178,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,779 shares during the period. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $235.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $252.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

