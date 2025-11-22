Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Trims Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 235.3% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 363.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total transaction of $29,162,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 940,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,157,653.55. This represents a 20.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total value of $76,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 196,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,073,163.18. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,444,514 shares of company stock worth $178,333,882 in the last ninety days. 27.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

