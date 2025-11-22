Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.6667.
Several analysts recently issued reports on KRT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Karat Packaging from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th.
Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 6.67%.The firm had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.09 million. Karat Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,039,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 105.7% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 320,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 164,716 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth $4,312,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Karat Packaging by 92.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 82,091 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 229,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
