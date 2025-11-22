Promising Shipping Stocks To Keep An Eye On – November 19th

Safe & Green, Freight Technologies, and Viking are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Shipping stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or provide services to cargo vessels (such as container ships, dry bulk carriers, and tankers) and participate in maritime transport and logistics. These investments are typically cyclical and sensitive to global trade volumes, freight rates, charter market conditions, fuel costs, and regulatory changes, which can cause significant volatility in their share prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Safe & Green (SGBX)

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects.

Freight Technologies (FRGT)

Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRGT

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Featured Stories