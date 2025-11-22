Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.6667.

PDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Piedmont Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd.

Get Piedmont Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PDM

Piedmont Realty Trust Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.48. Piedmont Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 12.44%.The firm had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 368.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,046,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after buying an additional 1,609,919 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,138,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 710.2% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,201,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,256 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $5,764,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 34.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,969,000 after buying an additional 780,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.