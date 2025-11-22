Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $354.88 and last traded at $339.5140, with a volume of 210854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $346.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PODD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.

Insulet Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 202.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

