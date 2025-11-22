Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Up 8.1% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.80 and last traded at GBX 57.70. Approximately 9,290,895 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 3,597,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 53 price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrexpo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 53.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/17 – 11/21
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.