Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Stock Price Up 26.7% – Time to Buy?

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 26.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02. Approximately 3,014,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,025,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.

Trafalgar Property Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £227,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Trafalgar Property Group Company Profile

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

