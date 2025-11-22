Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Stock Price Down 13.1% – Here’s Why

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 and last traded at GBX 203. 12,338,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 502% from the average session volume of 2,047,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ithaca Energy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 145 to GBX 220 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 price target on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 210.

Ithaca Energy Price Performance

About Ithaca Energy

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 204.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.70.

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

