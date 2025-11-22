HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.8750.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HUTCHMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Stock Down 1.3%

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

Shares of HCM stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 78.3% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 34.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.