Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $9.00 price target on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Leggett & Platt
Leggett & Platt Stock Up 3.8%
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 5.38%.Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.
About Leggett & Platt
Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Leggett & Platt
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/17 – 11/21
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.