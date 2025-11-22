Insider Buying: F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) CEO Buys $149,400.00 in Stock

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Blunt acquired 5,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,146,419 shares in the company, valued at $34,254,999.72. This represents a 0.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FG opened at $31.25 on Friday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 8.40%.The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Piper Sandler set a $33.00 price objective on F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FG. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,167,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the third quarter valued at about $705,000. Caxton Associates LLP increased its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 5.8% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 94.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 41,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

Featured Articles

