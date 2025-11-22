McEwen (NYSE:MUX) VP Sells $180,810.00 in Stock

McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) VP Stephan Michael Spears sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $180,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,730.90. This represents a 76.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

McEwen Stock Down 1.4%

MUX stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $875.49 million, a PE ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 0.97. McEwen Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

McEwen (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $50.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. McEwen had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that McEwen Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of McEwen in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $23.00 price target on McEwen in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on McEwen from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $25.00 price objective on McEwen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McEwen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen during the third quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of McEwen by 3,328.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of McEwen by 17,204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of McEwen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McEwen in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

