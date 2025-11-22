Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th.

Red River Bancshares has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $67.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.55. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $46.33 and a 52-week high of $69.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut Red River Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red River Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.