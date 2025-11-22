First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 26th

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

