BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Director Sells $133,760.00 in Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) Director Dorothy Hayes sold 22,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $133,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 236,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,792. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

Shares of BBAI opened at $5.42 on Friday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 274.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBAI shares. Wall Street Zen raised BigBear.ai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on BBAI

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.