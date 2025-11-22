BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Director Sells $133,760.00 in Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) Director Dorothy Hayes sold 22,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $133,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 236,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,792. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of BBAI opened at $5.42 on Friday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 274.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBAI shares. Wall Street Zen raised BigBear.ai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.
