XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 459 to GBX 469 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XPS. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 440 price target on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 448.50.
XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 10.20 earnings per share for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a return on equity of 156.24% and a net margin of 128.13%.
In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Martin Sutherland bought 11,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 335 per share, with a total value of £39,054.30. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.
