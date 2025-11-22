Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on Alvotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alvotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Alvotech and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Alvotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alvotech from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Alvotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALVO opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Alvotech has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.10.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $113.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.80 million. Alvotech had a net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. Alvotech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alvotech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alvotech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alvotech in the third quarter valued at $92,000.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

Further Reading

