First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on November 28th

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.93 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48.

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

