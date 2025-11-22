First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on November 28th

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of LMBS opened at $49.93 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48.
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
